News Desk: Red Thread of Fate Now on Kickstarter

Yesterday, the 14th of March, Chaosium launched its latest Kickstarter, Red Thread of Fate. Take a moment and give their campaign pitch a read over, there’s lots of information and some really informative videos. If it’s your cup of tea, show them some support. I have to be honest, this one intrigues me. It has elements that I like, storytelling, roleplaying, mythology, and more.

In Japan, long long ago, two forlorn people contemplate the same full moon… both feeling brokenhearted without knowing why. Unbeknownst to them, their red thread of fate has been severed. Tsukuyomi, the god of the moon, hears their prayers and gathers a group of shapeshifters, the henge. He gives them a mission… to reattach the thread of fate and help the two brokenhearted people find each other and love.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏

If you enjoy getting your industry news from us, reading our honest reviews, or any of our helpful articles, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons by clicking the banner above to visit our Patreon site. If Ko-fi is your thing, buy us a cup of coffee there by clicking the banner above to visit our Ko-fi site.