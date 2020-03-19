News

News Desk: Delta Green Quarantine Bundle – $8

Posted by modoc31 on

Arc Dream Publishing has put together a sweet little bundle for folks that are social distancing and may need or want something new to play. They’re offering a Delta Green Quarantine Bundle with rules, pre-gens, and 8 scenarios to keep you and your friends entertained during these trying times. All for the low price of $8!

~ Modoc

