News Desk: Delta Green Quarantine Bundle – $8

Arc Dream Publishing has put together a sweet little bundle for folks that are social distancing and may need or want something new to play. They’re offering a Delta Green Quarantine Bundle with rules, pre-gens, and 8 scenarios to keep you and your friends entertained during these trying times. All for the low price of $8!

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

Do you enjoy our New Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.