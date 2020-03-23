Special Patreon Subscriber Perk Announced – Kids on Bikes Module Coming in May

Today, on Patreon, we announced that we’re writing a module for one of Modoc’s favorite roleplaying games, Kids on Bikes*. This Patreon exclusive module is being created as a special “pop up” reward for our Patreon subscribers who have signed up before 30 April 2020. It’s just one of the ways we can say thank you for your continued (or new) support.

Want to learn more about Kids on Bikes? Check out our review here: Kids, Bikes, and Mysteries, Oh My!

New subscribers after that date will also be eligible to receive a copy of the module via Patreon after they have been a subscriber for more than 30 days.

If you enjoy our articles and reviews, like Kids on Bikes, or just want to show your support, please head over to Patreon and subscribe today. There you’ll learn more about the various perks we offer and the subscriber tiers available.

* This module is not officially licensed but has been approved as “for use with Kids on Bikes RPG”

