News Desk: Zweihander RPG: Player’s Handbook Just 99 Cents!

Posted by modoc31 on

Zweihander fans, if you’re were not already aware, I think you’ll be happy to learn that the Player’s Handbook is just 99 cents for the next 24 hours. Well, okay, you have about 20 hours or so left in the promotional deal. Time to get after it!

~ Modoc

