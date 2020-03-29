News Desk: VirtualHorror Con — 4-5 April

Word of this awesome opportunity just popped up in our social media feeds. Virtual Horror Con (VHC) is scheduled for 4-5 April from the comfort of your home. A big thanks to one of our long time friends and supporters, Jeremy, of the Lovecraft Tapes for making us aware of this event.

VirtualHorror Con is a two-day virtual horror tabletop RPG conventionthat can be experienced on any screen no matter where you are. Many of your favorite events and conventions have been canceled, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the convention experience. This event will give fans and players the opportunity to connect with the game developers, artists, and publishers they love. No lines. Safe social distancing. Horror-themed actual play streams, live panels, and digital tabletop RPG one-shot sessions running the whole time! All ticket and raffle sales will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization to support the development of vaccines, tests, and treatments for the coronavirus pandemic.

This sounds like a great opportunity to not only play some awesome games, learn some new skills via streamed panels, but to also support a worthwhile cause as the WHO and others race to find a cure for COVID-19. So, tune in with me, with us, and maybe we’ll virtually see you next weekend.

~ Modoc

