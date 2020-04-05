News Desk: Author John Houhilan Contributor to Forgotten Sidekicks

Fantasy writer and novelist, John Houhilan, has just published a new story as part of a new short story compilation entitled Forgotten Sidekicks. You may John’s name from some of his other fiction including works set in the tabletop role-playing & miniatures world of Achtung! Cthulhu.

The book has just been released in both the US and the UK and includes John’s short story “Charioteer”. Forgotten Sidekicks is published by Kristell Ink, the sci-fi and fantasy arm of Grimbold Books and edited by Peter Sutton and Steven Poore. There’s an array of top talent here, including stories from Courtney M Privett, Desmond Warzel, Donald Jacob Uitvlugt, Allen Stroud, Su Haddrell, Chrissey Harrison, Ian Hunter, Steve Dillon, and Jim Horlock.



The book can be purchased here (UK).

The book can be purchased here (US).



You can find John’s professional blog here which includes an excerpt from “Charioteer”, his tale of sibling rivalry, in a far-flung future where nation-states indulge in ritualistic combat to settle access to resources, crops, and trade. as well as for sporting kudos, glory and entertainment

