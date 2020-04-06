News Desk: Free “A Bundle for Quarantine” From Swordfish Islands

Readers, the kind folks at Swordfish Islands have put together a wicked sweet PDF bundle of goodies to help us all get through these chaotic times. The “A Bundle for Quarantine” is loaded with some really good stuff! The bundle is FREE, but I’m personally encouraging everyone to go back and purchase a book or three after everything settles down and we return to some sense of normalcy.



The bundle includes all of the following:

The forthcoming Super Blood Harvest

A Field Guide to Hot Springs Island

The Dark of Hot Springs Island

The Lapis Observatory

Toxic Elven Smut

The Tomb of Black Sand

Silent Titans

DIY RPG Productions – Hubris

DIY RPG Productions – Death is the New Pink

~ Modoc

