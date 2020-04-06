News Desk: Free “A Bundle for Quarantine” From Swordfish Islands

Readers, the kind folks at Swordfish Islands have put together a wicked sweet PDF bundle of goodies to help us all get through these chaotic times. The “A Bundle for Quarantine” is loaded with some really good stuff! The bundle is FREE, but I’m personally encouraging everyone to go back and purchase a book or three after everything settles down and we return to some sense of normalcy.
The bundle includes all of the following:
- The forthcoming Super Blood Harvest
- A Field Guide to Hot Springs Island
- The Dark of Hot Springs Island
- The Lapis Observatory
- Toxic Elven Smut
- The Tomb of Black Sand
- Silent Titans
- DIY RPG Productions – Hubris
- DIY RPG Productions – Death is the New Pink
~ Modoc
Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc
Join our Discord
We’re on Facebook!
Do you enjoy our New Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.