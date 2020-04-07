News

News Desk: Fearlight Games Sales at DTRPG

Posted by modoc31 on

You can add Fearlight Games to the growing list of roleplaying game companies currently offering steep discounts on digital books at DriveThruRPG. Their Baker Street and Hood line of products are currently on sale for 50% off the list price. If you like Sherlock Holmes and mysteries, Baker Street is worth picking up, even more so at $9.99. Here’s my “quick read” review from a few years ago: Baker Street: Roleplaying in the World of Sherlock Holmes.

If you pick something up, let us know what you think of it in the comments below.  

~ Modoc

