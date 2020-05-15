News Desk: DTRPG COVID-19 Charity Bundles

Readers, if you’re not already aware, there are three COVID-19 charity bundles currently being offered through DriveThruRPG. Each bundle offers a different array of games and supplements and supports one of three charities. These bundles are a great way to get some awesome gaming goodness and support charities that are making a difference internationally!

Cov-19 Doctors Without Borders [BUNDLE]

Cov-19 No Kid Hungry [BUNDLE]

Cov-19 World Food Programme [BUNDLE]

