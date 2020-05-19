New Desk: Savage Worlds Charity Scenario from Arion Games

Just the other day, Arion Games published a really cool charity scenario in PDF (later in print) through DriveThruRPG. This scenario, “Invasion“, is for Savage Worlds, and all proceeds from its sale go to Doctors Without Borders. You can learn more about this scenario by following the linked title above.

Thank you, Bifford for the tip!

~ Modoc

