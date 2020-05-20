News Desk: GENCON Canceled, Going Virtual

Yesterday, GENCON Indie announced that they are canceling this year’s in-person convention and will be going virtual instead in an attempt to keep con-goers safe. You can read their press release here for more details. To have “something” in August, GENCON is going to host GENCON Online. There are no details available as of yet, but here is the website. We’ll be monitoring it for developments; we’ll do our best to keep everyone up to speed.

The novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc on not only this year’s convention season but on every segment of the gaming industry. Its effects will be felt for many years as our industry recovers. GENCON and so many others who are adapting and finding new ways to cope, we’ll make it through this together.

We’ll be looking for ways to virtually attending and participate this year. Hope to see you over the internet in a few months!

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

Do you enjoy our New Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.