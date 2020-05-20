Kickstarter

News Desk: HERO:The Card Game Launched on Kickstarter

Posted by modoc31 on

For those who love card games with a deck-building engine, dueling aspect, a rich backstory, and elegant gameplay, you may want to check out Hero: The Card Game. It launched on Kickstarter yesterday, 19 May 2020. I have had the opportunity and pleasure of playing it several times while it was in playtest at a regional game convention over the past several years. The campaign features lots of great information to include several videos so that you can learn more about this deck-building dueling gaming.

~ Modoc

