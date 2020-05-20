News Desk: HERO:The Card Game Launched on Kickstarter

For those who love card games with a deck-building engine, dueling aspect, a rich backstory, and elegant gameplay, you may want to check out Hero: The Card Game. It launched on Kickstarter yesterday, 19 May 2020. I have had the opportunity and pleasure of playing it several times while it was in playtest at a regional game convention over the past several years. The campaign features lots of great information to include several videos so that you can learn more about this deck-building dueling gaming.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

Do you enjoy our New Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.