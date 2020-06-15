News Desk: Malleus Monstrorum Now Available from Chaosium

We received this press release overnight and we know our Call of Cthulhu fans are likely already aware, but just in case you’re not, Malleus Monstrorum is now available in PDF from Chaosium. Please read on for me more details.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

Here, shall you know the terrors of the void, the nightmare bringers, and the unspeakable lurkers…

THE MALLEUS MONSTRORUM – Cthulhu Mythos Bestiary is out now in PDF!



Weighing in at 480 pages, the new Malleus Monstrorum will be coming out as a two-volume hardcover slipcase set in October! Purchasing the PDF direct from Chaosium.com gets the purchaser the full price of the PDF off the cost of the slipcase set when it is released.

Volume I Monsters of the Mythos – 216 pages

Volume II Deities of the Mythos – 264 pages

This two-volume collection is packed with ideas, concepts, and insights to immerse Call of Cthulhu scenarios and campaigns deep in the heart of the Cthulhu Mythos. With lore and statistics updated and revised for Call of Cthulhu 7th edition, and all brought to startling life by the illustrations of expert artist Loïc Muzy.

A cavalcade of monsters and god-like alien intelligences beyond human understanding, all vividly detailed and portrayed. With over 250 entries to inspire countless adventures.

MALLEUS MONSTRORUM PRICING



— 480 page PDF (both volumes): $39.99*

— 2 Vol Hardcover Slipcase Set: $89.99**

— 2 Vol special Leatherette Edition in slipcase: $199.99***

*remember, if you buy the PDF direct from Chaosium.com, you get the full price of the PDF off the physical product when it is released

**includes PDF in the price if you purchase direct from Chaosium.com, or from a FLGS that participates in the Bits & Mortar program

***Chaosium website exclusive!

The Malleus Monstrorum Slipcase Set will be available from all five of our fulfilment warehouses (USA, UK, Australia, Poland, Canada) in October 2020, and in distribution.

The PDF is available now from Chaosium.com and DriveThruRPG.

Do you enjoy our New Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.