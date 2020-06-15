News Desk: Mew-Tants by Anima Press Coming 19 June

Boxcar Nation, we received the following press release over the weekend, and thought a number of you might be interested.

Anima Press announces launch date for Mew-Tants! A RPG where you play as fur-midable cats with mutant powers.



Press Release 12/06/20 – For Immediate Release



Anima Press is proud to announce the launch date of it’s first RPG Mew-Tants! Mew-Tants will be available from Friday the 19th of June 2020.



Designed by Anima Press founder Aled Lawlor, Mew-Tants! is a rules-lite, indie rpg zine that uses a simple d6 system where everyone is a cat. Not just a normal cat, but a cat with a unique mutant superpower that ranges from tele-cat-nesis to laser pointer eyes to cat-ortionism.



Players will explore their neighbourhoods, rescue stranded kittens and take down fearsome were-woofs in this game designed for 2-5 players and a games master. Anything is possible, except for things requiring thumbs, you are still a cat.



Mew-Tants! is presented in a gorgeous A5, 24 page, risograph printed, 120 GSM, saddle-stitched zine format. This contains all the rules needed to play as well as a short adventure ‘The Catnapping.’ Will your team of mutant cats find the missing Kitty Foo-Foo and bring the culprit to justice? Ideal for one shots but able to carry longer adventures, Mew-Tants is a purr-fect addition to any cat lovers RPG collection.



Mew-Tants was successfully funded at over 200% on Kickstarter and has been fully fulfilled to the early backers.



The RPG will be available to the public in both print and PDF from Friday the 19th of June.



You can pick up a physical copy from https://www.anima.press/



Digital copies will be available from Anima Press, Itch.io and DriveThru RPG



Mew-Tants is the first in a planned series of animal based RPGs, with the next planned game ‘Were-Woofs’ being set within the same universe but have players take control of a muttley group of doggos. All of the games will be cross compatible in respects to rules and adventures you can play together.



This is the first physical RPG product Anima Press is launching, beyond Mew-Tants they are working on multiple projects including Alchemists Apothecaries and Accountants a Troika! RPG supplement, an entry for the Dissident Whispers a one page dungeon project in support of Black Lives Matters and artwork for the post-brexit RPG Shadow of Mogg.



Follow Anima Press:

Twitter: @anima_press

Instagram: @anima.press

Facebook: animapressgames



You can contact Anima Press directly at aled@anima.press​



For press queries please contact panny@hexappeals.com

