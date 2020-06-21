News Desk: Journal d’Indochine Kickstarter is now live!

Yesterday, our friends from Sons of the SIngularity launched their latest Kickstarter for Journal d’Indochine. This new supplement is a set of scenarios and campaign resources for the Call of Cthulhu 7th Edition roleplaying game set in French colonial Vietnam (~1925 to 1955), a land in turmoil as Vietnamese partisans resist French colonial oppressors and Japanese invaders.

It funded in the first hour, and I (Modoc) am super excited to see this supplement come into being. As of this news piece, they have crushed eight (8) modest stretch goals and are well on their way to upgrading the print quality from PoD to offset printed books.

The Kickstarter is now live at this link. Future announcements for this project will also be on the Sons of the Singularity Facebook page and website.

