News Desk: Campo de Mitos Live on Game On Tabletop

This is for you fans of Mythos and Lovecraftian cosmic horror roleplaying games. Paco Jaen of GMS Magazine is crowdfunding a new sourcebook for Mythos games entitled Campo de Mitos. Check it out and join me in supporting this awesome looking, under-covered region of the world! I love the “Angel” pledge levels.
The following is taken from the campaign’s Game On Tabletop page.
Campo de Mitos is a land full of myths and legends, history and dark secrets that lurk in places you wouldn’t imagine.
Campo de Mitos is a campaign setting for cosmic horror roleplaying games. This campaign setting contains dozens of locations and even more NPCs with adventure seeds to use in your Cthulhu games, but this book has a twist: it’s based on real locations and historic events.
Why in Southern Spain?
And now they can populate your worlds and adventures too!
What’s in the book?
-
A description of the area surrounding Gibraltar with history and places of interest
-
A detailed description of Algeciras in the 1920s, the largest and most important city the region
-
More than 50 subjects of interest in Algeciras and surrounding areas
-
More than 70 non-player characters, each with three different stances: Friendly, Neutral and Antagonistic
-
Traditions and artefacts to use in your adventures
-
New and horrifying creatures
~ Modoc
Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc
Join our Discord
We’re on Facebook!
Do you enjoy our New Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.