News Desk: Swordfish Islands 25% Off Sale

The GENCON awesomeness keeps rolling in! We just received this announcement from Swordfish Islands. Check them out and see if they have something you need in your collection.

Books are On Sale!

Gen Con’s been canceled! We’re missing our friends, fans, partners, and the beautiful city of Indianapolis. Our business is also missing the hustle, bustle, and dollars of the exhibitors’ hall (however, our feet are feeling pretty happy).

From now through Monday, August 4th, all Swordfish Islands books are 25% off.

Additionally, to celebrate the convention in spirit: If you spend $100, you’ll get a free Toxic Elven Smut tote bag with your order.

