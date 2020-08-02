News Desk: Chaosium ENnie Winners

Chaosium congratulates our 2020 ENnie Award winners!
Berlin the Wicked City won in both categories it was nominated: the Gold ENnie Award for Best Art – Cover and the Gold ENnie Award for Best Setting.
Refractions of Glasston, our creative collaboration with the Taylor University Professional Writing Program, received a Judge’s Spotlight Award.
We also congratulate our friends Stygian Fox Publishing – their licensed Call of Cthulhu supplement New Tales of the Miskatonic Valley 2nd Edition won the Gold ENnie Award for Best Electronic Book.
Chaosium’s David Larkins accepting the award for Best Setting
Berlin the Wicked City cover artist Loïc Muzy accepting the award for Best Cover Art
T.R. Knight and Taylor University students accepting the Judge’s Spotlight Award
Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees! Many thanks to the ENnies judges for shortlisting our products, and the members of the Chaosium tribe, fans, and supporters for your support.
Chaosium thanks and recognises the creative teams behind our winning titles:
REFRACTIONS OF GLASSTON
Authors: Sam Guinsatao, Carson Jacobs, Joy Lemont, Elijah Oates, Rayce Patterson, Emily Pawlowski, J. Tucker White
Developed by: T.R. Knight
Mentors (Chaosium): Mike Mason and Lynne Hardy
Cover Artist: Mary Niewenhisen
Interior Artists and Cartography: Joy Lamont, Johnny A. Moscati III, Mara Braun, Simon Bray, Marco Monte
Layout and Design: Rayce Patterson and Emily Pawlowski
Scenario Compilation: Carson Jacobs and Emily Pawlowski
Indexing and Table of Contents: Tucker White
Proofreading: Elijah Oates
Project (Taylor University): T.R. Knight,Taylor University Professional Writing Department
Project (Chaosium): Michael O’Brien
Authors: David Larkins, Mike Mason, Lynne Hardy
Cover Artist: Loïc Muzy
Interior Artists: Sam Beck, Kristina Carroll, Caleb Cleveland, Emanuele Desiati, Trevor Henderson, Chris Huth, Pat Loboyko, Michelle Lockamy, Magdalena Mieszczak, Löic Muzy, Odessa Sawyer, Dimitar Stoyanov
Cartography: Matt Ryan, Vandel J. Arden
Handouts: Matt Ryan
Layout: Nicholas Nacario
Copy Editing: Dave Gross and Matt Click
Special Thanks: Alex Drusts and the Esoteric Order of Roleplayers and Friends (Desiree Valdez, Jennifer Pearson, David Schimpff, Sage Morris-Greene, Alexander Marcus, Jade McLellan, Scott White, and Aidan Kallas) for their invaluable feedback and playtesting assistance. Thanks to Jeff Richard for his contributions, and also to Sam Riordan for sensitivity reading.
~ Modoc
Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc
Follow Modoc on YouMe Social
Join our Discord
We’re on Facebook!
Do you enjoy our News Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.
4 Comments Add yours
Delta Green won for best campaign as well, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delta Green won Gold for “Best Supplement”, but it’s not a Call of Cthulhu licensed product.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, wasn’t aware this was a System Specific post. Disregard, I guess
LikeLike
No worries, I love highlighting anyone and any game that won an ENnie! This post was a repost of a Chaosium press release.
LikeLiked by 1 person