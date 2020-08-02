News Desk: Chaosium ENnie Winners

Chaosium congratulates our 2020 ENnie Award winners!

Berlin the Wicked City won in both categories it was nominated: the Gold ENnie Award for Best Art – Cover and the Gold ENnie Award for Best Setting.

Refractions of Glasston, our creative collaboration with the Taylor University Professional Writing Program, received a Judge’s Spotlight Award.

We also congratulate our friends Stygian Fox Publishing – their licensed Call of Cthulhu supplement New Tales of the Miskatonic Valley 2nd Edition won the Gold ENnie Award for Best Electronic Book.

Chaosium’s David Larkins accepting the award for Best Setting

Berlin the Wicked City cover artist Loïc Muzy accepting the award for Best Cover Art

T.R. Knight and Taylor University students accepting the Judge’s Spotlight Award

Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees! Many thanks to the ENnies judges for shortlisting our products, and the members of the Chaosium tribe, fans, and supporters for your support.

Chaosium thanks and recognises the creative teams behind our winning titles:

REFRACTIONS OF GLASSTON

Authors: Sam Guinsatao, Carson Jacobs, Joy Lemont, Elijah Oates, Rayce Patterson, Emily Pawlowski, J. Tucker White

Developed by: T.R. Knight

Mentors (Chaosium): Mike Mason and Lynne Hardy

Cover Artist: Mary Niewenhisen

Interior Artists and Cartography: Joy Lamont, Johnny A. Moscati III, Mara Braun, Simon Bray, Marco Monte

Layout and Design: Rayce Patterson and Emily Pawlowski

Scenario Compilation: Carson Jacobs and Emily Pawlowski

Indexing and Table of Contents: Tucker White

Proofreading: Elijah Oates

Project (Taylor University): T.R. Knight,Taylor University Professional Writing Department

Project (Chaosium): Michael O’Brien