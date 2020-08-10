Online Gaming Conventions (August-December)

2020 has been horrible for lots of reasons, but COVID has been devastating to the summer and fall gaming convention seasons, and the in-person winter season looks to be a no-go as well. Thankfully, many convention organizers are turning to online virtual conventions to keep funds coming in, to support charities, and to placate gamers’ needing to play games and socialize with other kindred souls.

We have tried to compile an accurate list of virtual events happening from August through the end of December and possibly beyond. If you’d like to contribute to this growing list, please comment below with the event’s name and a link. We encourage everyone to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it regularly as more events go virtual.

August 14-16, 2020 – Coulee Con Online

August 21-23, 2020 – UK Games Expo

August 28-30, 2020 – Games on Demand Online

September 3-7, 2020 – Dragon Con

September 4-7, 2020 – Gateway 2020

September 11-13, 2020 – Impossible Realities

September 12-20, 2020 – PAX Online (was PAX West)

September 26-27, 2020 – ConVocation

October 3-4, 2020 – AblaCon

October 14-17, 2020 – Essen

October 16-18, 2020 – Bride of Cyclops Con

October 16-18, 2020 – Aw Shux’20

November 5-8, 2020 – Gamehole Con

