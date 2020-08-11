Kickstarter

News Desk: Hex Tile Add-on for MapForge Live on Kickstarter

Posted by modoc31 on

The folks over at Battlegrounds Games, LLC. recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for “hex tiles,” an add-on to their popular mapmaking software, MapForge. If you’re a fan of MapForge or just curious, head on over and take a look.

~ Modoc

