News Desk: Two New Kickstarters Worth Watching – The Great American Witch and Twilight: 2000

This week we saw the launch of two rapidly successful Kickstarter campaigns. First was the launch of The Great American Witch by Christopher Grey and published by Gallant Knight Games on the 10th. Followed by the launch of an updated version of Twilight: 2000 being published by Free League Press on the 12th.

Both campaigns funded almost immediately and continue to raise funds. Twilight: 2000 has added a large number of stretch goals that Free League assures us will not impact the delivery of the game in 2021. Conversely, The Great American Witch has but one backer level and no stretch goals. The author and publisher wanted a streamlined campaign that will deliver in September (PDF+POD at-cost coupon).

Twilight: 2000 is an updated version of the older, out of print, game, which will use a variant of Free League’s tried and true Mutant Year Zero game engine. The Great American Witch “uses a framework similar to Powered by the Apocalypse Games, FATE, and indy storytelling games like Ten Candles.”

Go check them out!

