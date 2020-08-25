What COVID-19 has Taught me About my Gaming Interests

For the last five and a half months, I have been working from home in some capacity. In that time, I have had a lot of time to reflect, to ponder many gaming related topics, and to read several gamebooks. As a result of this experience, which still continues to this day (well, as of writing this article), I have come to the realization that I need more tabletop roleplaying games in my life. These days, I find I am now looking for games that will allow me to tell specific types of stories or prominently feature particular themes.

I’m still a huge fan of horror, and I don’t ever see that changing, but other themes have either piqued my interest or I have a renewed interest in them lately. Three themes are at the forefront of my gaming interests at the moment. These are anthropomorphic, youth-centric, and dark fantasy. Over these last five months, I have read Mausritter (anthropomorphic), Root Quickstart (anthropomorphic), Junior Braves Survival Guide to the Apocalypse (youth-centric), and Nibiru (dark sci-fantasy). In addition to all the reading, I have played several new to me games: HeXXen 1733 (dark fantasy) by Ulisses Spiele, Masks: A New Generation (youth-centric) by Magpie Games, and Liminal (youth-centric/dark fantasy) by Modiphius. I have also recently acquired, and have started reading Bubblegumshoe (youth-centric) and Humblewood for 5e Dungeons & Dragons (anthropomorphic).

Lately, I want stories that are highly narrative focused and promote a lot of in-character dialogue and development. While I will always have a place in my heart for games like Dungeons & Dragons, I just don’t see them being a good fit for me at this point in my “gaming life.” With the possible exception of Humblewood as I think it might be able to tell the type of story, I’m looking for. Typically, for me, D&D games can lack a great story, character investment, and that type of play experience is not what I’m after these days.

I have also learned that I can devise and develop highly detailed and intricate gaming plans, but dang, it’s hard to follow through on all of them. This is a personal failing of mine, but COVID-19 has only exacerbated it. I was planning to run a one-shot game of The Yellow King, to which my Uncle wanted to give it a try, but I’ve not been able to get it to the table for several reasons. I am also falling behind in my preparations for an experimental Ten Candles game I am running at the end of August.

Hopefully, you've been able to fit in more gaming, even if it is remote gaming, to your schedule. Social distancing right now is vitally important, but as equally important is maintaining your social connections, even if that is through a video chat. Something is better than nothing.

