News Desk: MÖRK BORG Third Party Publishing License Now Available

Today, the awesome folks at the OCKULT ÖRTMÄSTARE GAMES AND STOCKHOLM KARTELL, the creators of MÖRK BORG, released a simple third party publishing license. This OGL-like license is open for non-commercial and commercial use. If you’re a fan of MÖRK BORG and considering creating new content that you’d like to publish, be sure to check out the license.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Follow Modoc on YouMe Social

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

Do you enjoy our News Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.