News Desk: MÖRK BORG Third Party Publishing License Now Available

Posted by modoc31 on

Today, the awesome folks at the OCKULT ÖRTMÄSTARE GAMES AND STOCKHOLM KARTELL, the creators of MÖRK BORG, released a simple third party publishing license. This OGL-like license is open for non-commercial and commercial use. If you’re a fan of MÖRK BORG and considering creating new content that you’d like to publish, be sure to check out the license.

~ Modoc

