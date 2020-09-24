News Desk: New “In Print” Releases from Chaosium – Mansions of Madness & The Pegasus Plateau

Our friends at Chaosium just sent over this press release. If either Call of Cthulhu or RuneQuest are games you enjoy, head on over and grab some hardcopy books.

Chaosium releases Mansions of Madness

for Call of Cthulhu and

The Pegasus Plateau for RuneQuest

Available in full color hardback and special leatherette editions

Mansions of Madness Vol 1 – Behind Closed Doors

Who Knows What Happens… Behind Closed Doors

Mansions of Madness Vol. 1 contains five scenarios for use with the Call of Cthulhu Starter Set or the 7th Edition Call of Cthulhu: Keeper Rulebook. It includes two fully updated and revised classics, along with three brand new adventures, and all can be played as standalone adventures, used as sidetracks for ongoing campaigns, or strung together to form a mini-campaign spanning the 1920s.

Suitable for up to six players and their Keeper, each scenario should take between one and three sessions to play through, and are an ideal next step for those who have already experienced the horrors contained within the scenario collections Doors to Darkness and Gateways to Terror.

What the Critics Say

“An excellent revitalization of a classic collection and definitely has enough new content to be a worthwhile purchase even if you have earlier editions of the collection.“

—Never Read the Latin.

Inventory Locations for Mansions of Madness

Currently available from our US, UK, and EU warehouses. Includes PDF.

AUS and CAN to follow (apologies – unavoidable Covid19 shipping delays)

The Pegasus Plateau

Invitations to Adventure

Seven ready-to-play adventures for RuneQuest!

Set in the mythic fantasy world of Glorantha, The Pegasus Plateau & Other Stories features seven complete ready-to-play adventures, taking you from ghoul-haunted catacombs, into mystic ruins, across the arid deserts of Prax, and up to the rocky pinnacle of the Pegasus Plateau!

What the Critics Say

“This is an RQ collection of adventures every bit as cutting edge as anything other system on the market.”

—Andrew Logan Montgomery, Exploring the Otherworlds of Fiction, Magic, and Gaming.

Inventory Locations for The Pegasus Plateau

US, UK, and EU warehouses. Includes PDF.

Mansions of Madness and Pegasus Plateau also available in special Leatherette Editions!

Mansions of Madness Leatherette

Pegasus Plateau Leatherette