News Desk: Miskatonic Repository Con is Coming

Dear Readers,

For those that enjoy Call of Cthulhu, you’re probably already familiar with the Miskatonic Repository and the upcoming event. But for those that aren’t familiar with either, I’m looking at you! The Repository is Chaosium’s Community publishing program, where small independent creators can create Call of Cthulhu RPG content and release it through DriveThruRPG. This program has brought many great scenarios to the CoC community over the last year or so.

On 17-18 October, several creators have joined forces to run their scenarios at this small online convention. The event is FREE to attend and allows you to play some great scenarios run by the game designers themselves. For more information, please see the event’s Facebook page.

If you’re able to participate, I hope you enjoy the games!

~ Modoc

