News Desk: Call of Cthulhu: The Children of Fear Now Available

The newest Call of Cthulhu campaign is now available in PDF directly from Chaosium. The print version will be available in early 2021. This initial early buzz is very favorable, and I’m excited to purchase this.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Follow Modoc on YouMe Social

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook





MEDIA RELEASE – for immediate release

The Children of Fear, Chaosium’s epic new multi-part campaign for Call of Cthulhu is now out in PDF!*

*buy the PDF from Chaosium.com now, get the full price of the PDF off the cost of the 416 page hardback book when it out early next year.

In September 1923, an urgent and mysterious telegram plunges the investigators into an epic journey across China, Central Asia, Northern India, and Tibet. Often following in the footsteps of the famous Chinese Buddhist monk and explorer Hiuen-Tsiang (immortalized in the fantastical Chinese saga Journey to the West), they must visit looted temples, lost lakes, dusty museums, charnel grounds, venerable monasteries, and hidden secret valleys if they are to succeed in their quest to prevent the King of Fear and his lieutenants from destroying everything they hold dear…

Developed over four years of meticulous research, consultations, and playtesting, Lynne Hardy’s The Children of Fear explores myths and legends of Central Asia and Northern India.

A wealth of player hand-outs and maps enhance both the player experience and immersion!







The Children of Fear includes six pre-generated characters so players can jump right into the action. A host of non-player characters, all with their own agendas, accompany new Cthulhu Mythos monsters for use in any Call of Cthulhu scenario.

The Children of Fear

Publisher: Chaosium

Ruleset: 7th Edition Call of Cthulhu

Year Released: 2020

Format: Full Color PDF

Page Count: 416

ISBN: 978-1-56882-387-4

Author: Lynne Hardy

Cover Artist: Caleb Cleveland

Interior Artists: Kristina Carroll, Caleb Cleveland, Mariusz Gandzel, Doruk Golcu, Katy Grierson, Sija Hong, Victor Leza, Pat Loboyko, Magda Mieszczak, Mali Ware

Cartography and Handouts: Vandel J. Arden, Matt Ryan, Olivier Sanfilippo

Layout: Nicholas Nacario

PDF: $26.99

MSRP for Hardback: $52.99 (Feb 2021)

Do you enjoy our News Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.