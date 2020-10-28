Mörk Borg – A Döôm Metal Review

That’s as good a description as any – and better than any I could think of. I normally give a fairly methodical review of RPG books, but that approach doesn’t quite seem right for this game. It’s a small book, under 100 pages in length, digest-sized. It’s hardcover, with very glossy paper and some gorgeous/weird-ass/disturbing art. And its layout is… interesting. It’s as if your high school buddy, a total metalhead, made a notebook of all his ideas for a bad-ass D&D variant. It uses various fonts, from normal print to weird-ass pseudo-gothic death metal font (I don’t know if that’s a technical term – nor do I quite know why the game inspires me to curse in my reviews, something I don’t tend to do…) While I’m a fan of digital products, I have to say this is definitely a case where the print version is superior – it’s much easier to read. It’s not that the digital version is poor, but it’s a very “busy” book, with varying fonts, text written in different directions, wrapped around edges of pages, etc. Like I said, it’s like your metalhead buddy scrawled his ideas for the best version of D&D ever.

Mörk Borg takes place in a world that is at the end times!. No one has seen the sun in years. All the doomsday predictions seem to be coming true. Geography is not trustworthy — “Distances shift. Paths between places warp.” The world is going to end – your group decides how soon. As a group, you pick a die to roll and roll it every day (d2, d6, d10, d20, or d100). If you roll a 1, the GM will roll on the Psalms table to see what apocalyptic happening comes to pass. When the seventh would come to pass, the world ends, and you are directed to burn your book.

As far as rules go, it is… a close relative of early D&D that had a love child with an indie game. It has abilities similar to regular D&D ability scores, though instead of ranging from 3-18, you only record its associated modifier of -3 through +3. Tasks are rolled on a d20, adding or subtracting the applicable ability’s value to your roll and trying to beat a Difficulty Rating (DR). The difficulty for a normal task is a DR12, and some situations will increase or decrease the DR. In Combat, unlike D&D, the GM does not roll to hit or defend. Instead, players make defense rolls when they’re being attacked; the more fearsome monster, the more difficult it will be to successfully defend against their attacks. Armor works a little differently as well by reducing damage instead of making it harder to be hit. Each type of armor has a specific damage reduction; these come in the form of -d2, -d4, or -d6, with its effectiveness being reduced every time you roll a fumble (a natural 1) on your defense roll. One of the most interesting design elements Mörk Borg borrows from its indie parentage is the Omens. Omens are expendable resources that can mean the difference between life or death. Players spend Omens to negate critical/fumble rolls, re-roll dice, reduce DRs, and other similar things. They’re easy to forget, but in our playtest, we found they made the difference between victory and a total party kill.