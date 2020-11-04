Coming to Kickstarter: Seeds of Wars Web Application

Our friends at Specta Solutions are launching a new Kickstarter later this month. This new campaign is to further support their Seeds of War (SoW) realm management system for tabletop roleplaying games. This campaign is for their new web application is meant to support gamemasters and players in their epic campaigns.

If your interest is piqued, check out the web application’s demo and read our review of the original book – Manage Your Realm: A Review of Seeds of Wars. Ownership of Seeds of Wars is not required to use the web application should it fully fund, but purchasing the book may be helpful to some.

The campaign is scheduled to launch on November 16th, so keep your eyes open. If you want to know more about Seeds of Wars and its realm management system, check out the detailed description on their website.

