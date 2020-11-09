News Desk: Call of Cthulhu Mystery Program Live

Dear Readers,

The Call of Cthulhu Mystery Program explores

‘The Crack’d and Crook’d Manse’ for charity

Nov 13 & 14

The award-winning actual play audio drama, The Call of Cthulhu Mystery Program and Chaosium, renowned publishers of the Call of Cthulhu tabletop roleplaying game, have joined forces for a live charity spectacle! Behold as horror and hilarity unfold before your very eyes as a cast of audio dramatists and roleplayers explore “The Crack’d and Crook’d Manse”.

It’s two nights of improvised tabletop storytelling – like only Mystery Program can make – with cinematic music and sound effects, surreal old-timey radio adverts, and laugh out loud mayhem: November, Friday November 13th and Saturday November 14th – 7pm Eastern at CthulhuMystery.com/LIVE (4pm PST / 14th Nov midnight GMT, 1am CET, 11am AEDT)

What’s more, this presentation isn’t just thrills and chills, it’s benefiting the Transgender Law Center. Audience donations can alter the destiny of the players, boosting vital stats like sanity, and viewers have a chance to win digital and physical copies of Chaosium’s recently remastered tome: Mansions of Madness!

Bear witness to our stellar cast as they succumb to improvised imperilment: Sawyer Greene of This Planet Needs a Name, Caleb Del Rio of Valence and Inn Between, Dottie Vox of Dungeons & Doritos, Mystery Program alum Joshua La Forge also of Ghostbusters: Resurrection and RPG From Scratch, along with series showrunner, Cat Blackard, and Keeper Luke Stram.

Podcast versions of the live event will be released on the Mystery Program podcast feed in the weeks following the event:

Subscribe to Omniverse’s Twitch channel, participate in the event on Tiltify, and get lost in the Mansions of Madness!

About The Call of Cthulhu Mystery Program:

The Call of Cthulhu Mystery Program is an award-winning horror comedy audio drama published by Omniverse. It combines improvisational storytelling, tabletop roleplaying, original score, cinematic sound design, and scripted audio drama into an immersive podcast experience like no other. The series is based on the cosmic horror of H.P. Lovecraft and other early 20th century luminaries, and explores real world histories alongside unknown terrors. Cthulhumystery.com

About Transgender Law Center:

Transgender Law Center (TLC) changes law, policy, and attitudes so that all people can live safely, authentically, and free from discrimination regardless of their gender identity or expression. Grounded in legal expertise and committed to racial justice, TLC employs a variety of community-driven strategies to keep transgender and gender nonconforming people alive, thriving, and fighting for liberation. Transgenderlawcenter.org

