Holidays Sales!

It’s that time of year to find great deals, and this year is no exception. The list below highlights several small publishers and some of our “friends” in the industry. Please check them out and show some love to these fine publishers.
Available Now:
- The Deck of Many Presents – Up to 40% off on selected items through November 30th – code TDOM2020 for free US shipping with purchases over $50
- Hero Forge – Until November 30th, ALL digital STL files priced at $3.99 & $5.00 off all physical miniatures use the code EPICLOOT
- Sentinel Hills Press – Arkham Gazette Quarantine Bundle – $19.99
- Platemail Games (at Battlebards) – 10% discount on many audio packages/genres
- Mindjammer Press – Mindjammer 30-50% off, Traveller edition (end of license sale) 50% off
- 23rd Century Productions, LLC – Battlelords of the 23rd Century (Kickstarter Edition) – CORE RULES – $18.75
- Top Dog Games – Stat Trackers – $10 off
Available 27 – 30 November:
- Exalted Funeral – 25% off store-wide (mostly), 40% off zines, and more!
Available 27 November – 2 December:
- 400 Billion Suns – Strange New Worlds will 50% off
Available 27 November – 31 December:
- Mindscape Publishing – Campo de Mitos PDF – $9.99 (28% off), soft and hardcover books discounted too!
