Public Service

Holidays Sales!

Posted by modoc31 on

It’s that time of year to find great deals, and this year is no exception. The list below highlights several small publishers and some of our “friends” in the industry. Please check them out and show some love to these fine publishers.

Available Now:

Available 27 – 30 November:

  • Exalted Funeral – 25% off store-wide (mostly), 40% off zines, and more!

Available 27 November – 2 December:

Available 27 November – 31 December:

~ RB Staff

Join our Discord
We’re on Facebook!

Do you enjoy our News Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.