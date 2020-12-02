News Desk: Seeds of Wars Realms Management App

Readers,



A few weeks ago, we mentioned that our friends over at Seeds of Wars were launching their next Kickstarter for a web application to automate and support realm management, independent from any specific RPG system. Well, they’re halfway through their campaign and have nearly funded. If you’re a previous supporter of their RPG or are just interested, have a look and see if it is something you can make use of. You can find more info at Kickstarter, their website, or some of the design team hangs out in the Rolling Boxcars Discord; you can ask questions there.

