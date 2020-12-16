News Desk: Malleus Monstrorum Cthulhu Mythos Bestiary Available in Print

Readers,

We have recently received word that the long-awaited Malleus Monstorum Slipcase Set is now available in print. Please see Chaosium’s press release below.

We have – at last! – released the Malleus Monstorum Slipcase Set. Due to Covid-19 shipping delays it has unfortunately taken longer than expected. Malleus Monstrorum Standard Edition The Malleus Monstrorum Slipcase Set is currently available from our US and Australian warehouses. Here’s our latest information about when it will be available from our other warehouse locations: CANADA and EU (Poland): January.

UK: Mid-January. Malleus Monstroum Leatherette Edition Although the Malleus Monstrorum Leatherette edition was shipped at the same time as the standard version, it has not yet arrived at our US warehouse. We expect the Leatherettes to be available in the US and AUS in January.

The Leatherette edition is due to arrive at our CAN, EU, and UK warehouses at the same time as the standard edition and will go on sale at the same time. PDF coupons Dustin has emailed the discount coupons to everyone who has already purchased the Malleus Monstrorum in PDF. If you are not in the United States or Australia, or are awaiting the Leatherette edition, we ask that you wait until copies are available from your usual shipping location. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact Dustin directly: customerservice@chaosium.com. Please note, the Covid-19 pandemic is causing disruptions to international freight movements, and these dates are all contingent on factors beyond our control. We appreciate your patience and support of our company!

That is not dead which can eternal lie,

And with strange aeons even death may die…

Two-Volume Slipcase Set

Here, shall you know the terrors of the void, the nightmare bringers, and the unspeakable lurkers.

Ancient secrets, whispered lore, and collected facts concerning the alien and otherworldly horrors of the Cthulhu Mythos. A cavalcade of monsters and god-like alien intelligences beyond human understanding, all vividly detailed and portrayed. With over 250 entries to inspire countless adventures.

The information within is designed to bring the creatures and bizarre races of the Cthulhu Mythos to life at the gaming table, as well as all manner of Great Old Ones, Outer Gods, Elder Gods, Avatars, and Unique Beings. Their lore and statistics updated and revised for the Call of Cthulhu 7th edition game (and Pulp Cthulhu).

All brought to startling life by the illustrations of expert artist Loïc Muzy.



This 460 page two-volume collection is packed with ideas, concepts, and insights to immerse your scenarios and campaigns deep in the heart of the Cthulhu Mythos

Malleus Monstrorum Cthulhu Mythos Bestiary

Publisher: Chaosium

Ruleset: 7th Edition Call of Cthulhu

Year Released: 2020

Format: 2 Volume Full Color Slipcase Set

Page Count: 216 and 264

ISBN: 978-1-56882-334-8

Authors: Mike Mason, Scott David Aniolowski, Paul Fricker

Cover Artist: Loïc Muzy

Interior Artists: Loïc Muzy

Layout: Nicholas Nacario

MSRP for 2 Vol Slipcase Set: $89.99 (inc PDF)

