News Desk: Vaesen Comes to Fantasy Grounds

We have received the following information from our friends are Free League. If you’re a Fantasy Grounds user and a fan of Vaesen, you’re in for a treat; it’s now available for Fantasy Ground. It’s available from the Fantasy Grounds store or Steam. Links are provided below.

~ Modoc

In the shadows, something stirs. Strange beings. Twisted creatures, lurking at the edge of vision. Watching. Waiting. Unseen by most, but not by you. You see them for what they really are.

The Vaesen RPG Launched on Fantasy Grounds & Steam

Welcome to the Mythic North – on your virtual tabletop! The acclaimed Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying and the expansion A Wicked Secret & Other Mysteries by Free League Publishing have launched on Fantasy Grounds and Steam. Now, you and your team of investigators can discover the horrible secrets of the Mythic North from the comfort of your home.

Vaesen offers a dark Gothic setting steeped in Nordic folklore. The game mechanics use an adapted version of the award-winning Year Zero Engine created by Free League. The game is written by game writer Nils Hintze (Tales from the Loop, Things from the Flood), based on the work of the acclaimed illustrator & author Johan Egerkrans.

A Wicked Secret & And Other Mysteries includes four mysteries: The Silver of the Sea, A Wicked Secret, The Night Sow and The Song of the Falling Star. The adventures are all playable on their own or as a part of a longer campaign for brave investigators that dare to stare into the darkness.

Playing Tabletop Roleplaying Games Online

We have previously released several of our games on VTT platforms – including the official ALIEN RPG and Tales From the Loop RPG on Roll20 and Alien RPG and Symbaroum RPG on Fantasy Grounds. More games will soon be launched on VTT from us!

