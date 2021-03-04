Convention, News

News Desk: NecronomiCon Providence to Return in 2022

Posted by Daniel Stack on

NecronomiCon Providence has announced that due to the ongoing dangers from the covid-19 pandemic, their biennial weird fiction convention has been moved from its originally-scheduled August 2021 date. On their Facebook page, the organizers stated, “Why bother with the odd years when this year is already odd enough. We’re moving to 18-21 August, 2022”.

Passes for the convention will go on sale in December 2021, with special virtual events held this August.

Here’s hoping the stars will soon be right for many in-person conventions.

~ Daniel Stack

