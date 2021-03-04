News Desk: NecronomiCon Providence to Return in 2022

NecronomiCon Providence has announced that due to the ongoing dangers from the covid-19 pandemic, their biennial weird fiction convention has been moved from its originally-scheduled August 2021 date. On their Facebook page, the organizers stated, “Why bother with the odd years when this year is already odd enough. We’re moving to 18-21 August, 2022”.

Passes for the convention will go on sale in December 2021, with special virtual events held this August.

Here’s hoping the stars will soon be right for many in-person conventions.

~ Daniel Stack

Check out Daniel’s LinkTree

We’re on Facebook!

Do you enjoy our News Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.