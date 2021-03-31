News Desk: Two Call of Cthulhu Classics Now Back in Print

Today, Chaosium announced the return of Horror on the Orient Express and Beyond the Mountains of Madness in physical form and available for purchase. Several months ago, we learned that these would be seeing new print editions, but that day is finally here! Each is a faithful reprinting of the original with a slightly modified layout to decrease the page count and make the user experience a little better. Readers should note that these are NOT updated 7th edition versions and are not up to the same graphical standards as 7th edition books.

