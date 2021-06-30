News Desk: Red Book of Magic, RuneQuest Starter Set, & Call of Cthulhu Kickstarter

Our friends at Chaosium have been very busy in recent months. In the last few days, we have gotten word of the following announcements.

The Red Book of Magic for RuneQuest Glorantha is now available in print directly from Chaosium. The book contains Over 500 spells for both Rune and spirit magic for Chaosium’s RuneQuest tabletop RPG. These spells can be used by adventurers and NPCs alike. Also detailed are rules for Gamemasters to devise their own Rune spells. When you purchase direct, you also receive a PDF of the book. The Red Book of Magic will, if it is not already, be making its way to retail distribution. MSRP is 34.99

On 2 July, Chaosium will be launching the Call of Cthulhu Classic Kickstarter.

To help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Call of Cthulhu, this Friday (July 2nd) we’re launching the Call of Cthulhu Classic Kickstarter, featuring a remastered version of this iconic boxed set and five of its first supplements:

Shadows of Yog Sothoth (80 pages), a global campaign to save mankind. The first of its kind.

(80 pages), a global campaign to save mankind. The first of its kind. The Asylum & Other Tales (72 pages), seven shorter sinister scenarios set around the world and at sea.

(72 pages), seven shorter sinister scenarios set around the world and at sea. The Cthulhu Companion (64 pages), four scenarios as well as added rules and source material.

(64 pages), four scenarios as well as added rules and source material. Trail of the Tsathogghua (64 pages), a mini campaign of two scenarios, plus a third adventure. It’s world spanning, and thus all over the place.

(64 pages), a mini campaign of two scenarios, plus a third adventure. It’s world spanning, and thus all over the place. Fragments of Fear (72 pages), additional gods, background, and other material, as well as a bonus scenario.

Due to the remastered formatting (remaining very true to the original look), we have room to add additional bonus content by the early authors from various other sources. These supplements often contain more than the originals!

Just yesterday, Rick Meints, President of Chaosium, released an unboxing video of the new RuneQuest Starter Set on Facebook. If you’re on Facebook and interested to see what all comes in the box (hint: it’s packed), check it out.

