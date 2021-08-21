News Desk: Chaosium Acquires Cubicle 7’s Cthulhu Britannica and World War Cthulhu lines

This is fantastic news to all of the Call of Cthulhu fans out there that missed out on some of these books. The original release can be found on Chaosium’s blog, but its entirety is reproduced below.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

Ann Arbor, MI, August 20, 2021—Chaosium, publisher of the Call of Cthulhu tabletop roleplaying game, has acquired Cthulhu Britannica and World War Cthulhu from publisher Cubicle 7. Cthulhu Britannica was produced under license from Chaosium from 2009-2017. Cubicle 7 released twelve titles that explored the Cthulhu Mythos in the British Isles. The World War Cthulhu line was also published under license, from 2013 – 2017. Eight titles were released focussing on the Cthulhu Mythos in conflicts of the 20th Century including World War 2 and the Cold War. Both lines received critical acclaim and won multiple awards. Cubicle 7’s Call of Cthulhu license wound up at the end of 2017. Chaosium plans to rerelease these lines for Call of Cthulhu 7th edition, with all-new layout and art. New titles are also planned for each. No release dates have been announced. Covers of various releases from Cubicle 7’s Cthulhu Britannica and World War Cthulhu lines

Do you enjoy our News Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.