Black Friday & Cyber Monday Tabletop Gaming Sales and Deals [Some Earlier]

Dear Readers,
It’s that time of year again! Excellent sales and deals are abundant—allowing you to fill stockings and the void under the tree for yourself or your favorite gamer. Have a look below at some of the incredible publishers offering great deals this year. Don’t forget to check back often, as we’ll be updating this list when we learn of new sales and discounts.
RPG Publishers:
- Brittannia Game Designs, Ltd – 33% off all their PDFs from Black Friday (November 25th) until November 30th on DGTRPG.
- Chaosium – 10% off your order sitewide; use code BLACKFRI21 at checkout. Coupon valid through to Monday 30th, one-use per customer. Further discounts on all the items in the ongoing warehouse clearance sale.
- City of Mist – Black Friday bundles and deals all month long.
- D101 Games – No sale, but for anyone backing their current Kickstarter, which ends on December 1st, they will get a free adventure.
- Frog God Games – 50% off – use code Orcustra2021 on a wide array of digital and physical products. Sale valid through December 15th.
- Goodman Games – 20%-40%, store-wide on nearly everything
- Hit Point Press – A wide array of products on sale.
- Human Gorilla – Their newest title Gobsmack on sale for $3.50 between November 26th to 29th.
- Magpie Games – Up to 70% off everything in the web store between November 26th to 29th.
- MODIPHIUS – Site-wide sale on various product lines. Discounts vary by product line.
- Nor Cal Mythos Entertainment – 50% off digital copies of Carbyne Jungle and Mission Decks.
- North Wind Adventures – $10 off purchases of $50 or more, use code HYPE-BF21, valid through November 29th.
- Ordealia Publishing – 68% off their Itich.io crowdfunding initiative.
- Possum Creek Games – Use code CANDLEFEAST21 for 25% off all Wanderhome Products or use code FREE-BOOKS to Buy 1, Get 1 Free on all other books.
- Silver Branch Games – 20%-33% off most PDFs during the DTRPG annual holiday sale.
- Solarian Games – Top Secret RPG Box Set for only $35
- Stygian Fox Publishing – 33% off all PDFs (except Occam’s Razor) beginning on Cyber Monday (November 29th) and running for one week.
- XophRA – 25% off Free Spacer bundle [Indie Groundbreaker 2020 Best Rules nominee]
Virtual Tabletops
- FoundryVTT – 25% off license until November 30th.
Wargame Retailers/Publishers
- By Fire & Sword – 20% off products; use code blackfriday2 at check. Valid through November 28th.
- Fort Circle Games – Offering The Shores of Tripoli for $60, which includes domestic shipping.
- Hollandspiele – All games $5 off. Spend over $100 and take an additional 10% off your purchase. Valid through November 28th.
- Hot and Dangerous – 20% off products; use code blackfriday2 at check. Valid through November 28th.
RPG Retailers:
- Exalted Funeral – 30% Off Store-wide, daily deals, and limited offerings – begins at midnight, Eastern Standard Time, Thursday, November 25th.
- Wayne’s Books – 15% off your entire order; use code ROLLINGBOXCARS at checkout. Discount good between November 26th to 29th.
Other
- Lulu Publishing – 15% off, use code TURKEY15. Valid through November 25th.
Ongoing Bundles
- Humble Bundle: Black Friday Sale– Video Games
- Humble Bundle: Black Friday Sale – RPG Books
- Humble Bundle: Maps Bonanza!
- Humble Bundle: The Ultimate Writing Bundle
- Humble Bundle: Dungeons & Monsters – 3D Printable Tabletop Miniatures and Terrain
- Bundle of Holding: Liminal RPG
- Bundle of Holding: Tribe 8
- Bundle of Holding: Wyrd Breach
- Bundle of Holding: Traveller Imperium Tour
Always love the Lulu discounts! Fantastic list.
