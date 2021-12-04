News Desk: Between the Devil & the Deep Kickstarter

Our friends at Sons of the Singularity are running another Kickstarter campaign for their new pirate-themed roleplaying game. Between the Devil & the Deep is powered by the Gumshoe system. If 17th century swashbuckling is your thing, check it out and see if it’s a campaign you can get behind.

I (Modoc) have backed both of the previous Call of Cthulhu campaigns, and they have both been wonderfully executed. I am beyond happy with the products and the post-campaign experience. I am backing this one because it’s pirates and because I like supporting those that produce quality products and deliver results!

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

Do you enjoy our News Desk, game reviews, articles, and opinion pieces? If so, please consider becoming one of our valued Patrons. Click the banner above to visit our Patreon site to learn more.