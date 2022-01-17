For Your Listening Pleasure – On The Edge of Your Seat

Welcome to the next installment of the “For Your Listening Pleasure” series—a series in which we highlight and showcase podcasts and radio dramas that we enjoy. In this installment, I (Modoc) will introduce you to two radio dramas and one investigative podcast I have been listening to lately. I invite you to get comfortable, stay awhile, and hopefully find something new for your listening pleasure.

The three podcasts presented in this installment are Uncanny, The Cipher, and Hiding out. Each is written, directed, produced independently, and aired on the BBC. You may listen to them through the BBC Sounds app, website, or the links provided below.

Uncanny – Hot on the heel of The Battersea Poltergeist, journalist and podcaster Danny Robins returns to the microphone in this new investigative series investigating real-life stories of paranormal encounters. Unlike The Battersea Poltergeist, which reinvestigates a haunting from the late 1950s through a blend of documentary and drama, Uncanny is far more investigative without any of the drama. Danny uses his skeptical eye on modern hauntings, UFO sightings, and other phenomena in a down-to-earth fashion using sound journalistic principles and experts in their fields to give an unbiased presentation of the facts.

The Cipher – 16-year-old Sabrina has just cracked a cryptic cipher known as the Parallax. The Parallax took the world by storm, stumping even the greatest codebreakers. She and a boy named Bennie are the only two to have solved the Parallax. They find themselves unwittingly recruited to solve a series of complex murders—geneticists, roboticists, and other highly specialized scientists—all targets of a killer who might not be from this world. Pulled into a world of secret organizations, all vying to further their causes, but still, it remains somehow personal to Sabrina. Nothing is as it seems, and solving the Parallax is only the beginning; the solution sets into motion a globe-spanning mystery with intergalactic implications. This 10-part Sci-Fi thriller stars Anya Chalotra and Chance Perdomo and is produced by Emma Hearn.

Hiding Out – Pursuing their media degree, three university students must make a podcast as part of the degree’s requirement. Partnering up, not by choice but rather by their professor, they begin investigating a cold case from Colecastle 14 years earlier. At the time, a baby disappeared from a pram on the streets of Colecastle and was never found. The case shocked the community, and the students’ investigation only served to re-open old wounds. Written by Gerard Stembridge and presented in 15-minute episodes, this 15-part series will have you on the edge of your seat as the story twists and turns.

