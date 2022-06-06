Greetings, Boxcar Nation,

I just wanted to take a quick moment of your time to update you on the state of the blog. As of June 20222, the team is doing fantastic. We’re feverishly reading and writing new articles for your reading pleasure. However, I have two significant updates to pass along.

First, the summer season is here, and as our long-time readers are well aware, we slow down just a little in the summertime. The temporary slower pace lets us spend more time with our families and enjoy some much-needed rest and recovery to recharge our batteries.

Second, we’re going to GEN*CON this year! Modoc (Keith) will be attending GEN*CON for professional and personal reasons. While he has a few games scheduled, he will be spending time in the vendors’ hall meeting and chatting with publishers on your behalf. We’re hoping he can bring back some new and exciting roleplaying and board games for the team to review later this year for your reading pleasure.

If you will be at GEN*CON and would like to meet up with Modoc (Keith), comment below or email us at Rollingboxcarsblog@gmail.com

Lastly, a shoutout to our Patreon supporters. You folks mean the world to us! If you’re not a Patreon supporter, please consider showing your support for Rolling Boxcars by becoming a Patron. More information is available by clicking on the Patron logo below.

~ The RB Team

