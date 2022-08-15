GenCon 2022 Round-up – Publishers’ Offerings

Wow! GenCon 2022 has ended. I have returned home with memories I will cherish for a lifetime. This is the first of several articles in which I cover my GenCon experience, a survey of some of the fantastic companies I spoke with, and an overview of the games I managed to play.

I had the privilege of attending the convention as a member of the press, and while this didn’t grant me special access, already engaging companies were more engaging with members of the media. As a result, I connected and chatted with some amazing creators and companies in the tabletop roleplaying gaming space.

Chaosium came in force and had two vendor stalls set up. One at the front of the vendor hall and one at the rear. The front, main stall, was the primary sales area, and the folks from The H.P. Lovecraft Historial Society were there too. The rear stall featured a game demo area. The buzz within the Chaosium community of supporters was the release of the Pendragon 6e Quickstart. These Quisktarts flew off the tables every time I went by the stall.

Free League Publishing had a substantial presence as well. They presented a wide array of games for the public to devour, and they did. By late Saturday afternoon, many products were nearly or fully sold out. Almost all of the MÖRK BORG content was gone by mid-day on Saturday; only a few copies of Feretory remained. Johan Nohr was on hand promoting MÖRK BORG, and customers were lining up for his autograph on their purchases.

Pelgrane Press was all in this year. They not only brought a full complement of books, but they also had a number of their authors working the stall and autographing books. The three newest books appeared to be their hottest sellers – Swords of the Serpentine by Kevin Kulp, Fearful Symmetries by Steve Dempsey, and The Book of the New Jerusalem by Paula Dempsey. I understand that all three books were concurrently released to the public at GenCon and Continuum in the U.K., both held on the same weekend.

Monte Cook Games was there; their staff was engaging and working the crowd. The highlight of note was the GenCon exclusive and very limited release of The Darkest House.

The other big player publisher was Renegade Games, whose stall had non-stop foot traffic. There was lots of interest in their board game and roleplaying game product lines. The G.I. Joe roleplaying game and deckbuilding game were fan favorites. World of Darkness fans celebrated the release of Hunter the Reckoning.

Aside from large publishers, there was a great showing from many small independent publishers. Some represented themselves, while others were there in spirit; their books and games were promoted and sold by Indie Game Developer Network (IGDN) and Indie Press Revolution (IPR).

Highlights in the small press arena were many, but these really stood out to me.

These companies and specific titles really caught my attention and are only a sampling of what was offered at GenCon 2022.

On the boardgame and miniatures front, there was so much to take in. I was simply overwhelmed by the dazzling array of colors, concepts, themes, and sales pitches. With our focus primarily on tabletop roleplaying games, I gave only game select games a cursory look. Of the many, three specific games stood out to me for their popularity and play experience.

Wizard Kittens (Magpie Games) – Wizard Kittens is a semi-cooperative set collection card game. Players are wizard kittens who have accidentally released a few curses from the library’s restricted section. They must defeat the curses before the librarian, Professor Whispurr, catches them.

– Wizard Kittens is a semi-cooperative set collection card game. Players are wizard kittens who have accidentally released a few curses from the library’s restricted section. They must defeat the curses before the librarian, Professor Whispurr, catches them. Return to Dark Tower (Restoration Games) – A “sequel” to the 1981 grail game, Return to Dark Tower is a game for 1-4 players who take the role of heroes. Together, they gather resources, cleanse buildings, defeat monsters, and undertake quests to build up their strength and discern what foe ultimately awaits them.

– A “sequel” to the 1981 grail game, Return to Dark Tower is a game for 1-4 players who take the role of heroes. Together, they gather resources, cleanse buildings, defeat monsters, and undertake quests to build up their strength and discern what foe ultimately awaits them. Wonder Book (dV Games) – Wonder Book is a cooperative pop-up game for 1-4 players in which each player takes the role of a teenager in a group of adventurous friends. Split into six consecutive scenarios (“chapters”); each has players exploring a new part of the interactive 3D cardboard pop-up book.

That wraps up this article in the emerging series. Look for other articles that will provide more details on my experience at GenCon 2022.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on Twitter at @DM_Modoc

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

We hope you enjoyed this article. Our mission is simple: to provide our readers with well-written articles and reviews that inform, promote, and improve the gaming community as a whole. We’re able to do this through the support of our patrons. If you’d like to become a patron and support our work, click the Patreon banner above to learn more.