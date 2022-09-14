Welcome to Hell! – Extraction From Demon-Fucked Cleveland 1996

Extraction From Demon-Fucked Cleveland 1996

Author: Logan Dean

Publisher: MegaCorp Games

Page Count: 2

Available Formats: PDF & Print

PDF (Itch.io) – Name Your Price

Print (U.S.) – $12

Print (International) – $18

Twenty years ago, Gregory Hines, using occult forces, successfully managed to create a rift between worlds and summoned the demon Queen Sharamuth to this world—ushering hell on Earth, encompassing the Cleveland, Ohio, metropolitan area, which is now firmly in the grasp of the Demon Queen. The metroplex is cordoned off and declared enemy-occupied territory. Three days ago, the President’s plane went down in the zone, and your team must infiltrate, rescue the President and extract them safely; you have four hours, and the clock is ticking!

Extraction From Demon-Fucked Cleveland 1996 is a modern indie reimagining of the 1981 movie Escape from New York, where New York City’s Manhattan has become a maximum security prison, and the President’s President’s plane was downed by the convicts.

This is a super short and tightly written product; as such, it is not a complete game but rather a scenario and thematic vision that can be used with any game engine of your choice that supports the theme of Extraction From Demon-Fucked Cleveland 1996. It provides Gamemasters with all the necessary information to immerse players into this dark and dangerous theme, including location and adversary descriptions, all the while being system-neutral and containing no mechanical elements unless you count “clocks” that are meant to simply and efficiently regulate the time; keeping the story moving. With no mechanical information being presented, there will come a time that Gamemasters may need to do a little “hacking” to make it fit their chosen game system. In particular, when it comes to stats for adversaries.

What I Liked

System-neutral approach

Requires some “hacking”

Clocks to regulate time with a hard limit of four hours

Compact design

Creative reimaging of Escape from New York

2-page design (trifold)

What Could be Improved

Itch.io page could recommend systems to marry with

Compact design amplifies hard-to-parse sentences

Requires some “hacking”

Presentation

The physical version of Extraction From Demon-Fucked Cleveland 1996 arrived as a trifold on yellow cardstock. The copy is black, bold, and still very readable. The layout is very tight, but given its form factor, that is to be expected. However, like the copy itself, it is still very readable and easy on the eyes. The digital version is no frills, and rightfully so, it is only two pages long.

Final Thoughts

Although not exactly original, Extraction From Demon-Fucked Cleveland 1996 will appeal to some and not others. Gamemasters who enjoyed Escape from New York or those not opposed to statting a handful of adversaries because of the system-neutral material, I think you will be pleasantly surprised. For players that want a gritty, in-your-face military operation that is nothing short of do or die, you may find Extraction From Demon-Fucked Cleveland 1996 to your liking.

It is no wonder Extraction From Demon-Fucked Cleveland 1996 was nominated for two 2022 ENNIES—Best Adventure and Best Free Game / Product. It is a unique reimaging of a classic movie, and its compact system-neutral form makes it portable, widely adaptable, and worthy of the ENNIE nominations and your time.

