Black Friday & Cyber Monday Gaming Sales and Deals [Some Start Earlier]

Dear Readers,

It’s that time of year again! Excellent sales and deals are abundant—allowing you to fill stockings and the void under the tree for yourself or your favorite gamer. See below some of the incredible publishers offering great deals this year. Don’t forget to check back often, as we’ll be updating this list when we learn of new sales and discounts.

RPG Publishers:

RPG Retailers:

  • Exalted Funeral – 30% off Store-wide, daily deals, and limited offerings – begins at midnight, Eastern Standard Time, Thursday, November 24th.
  • Miniature Market – Up to 70% off on select games & free shipping at $50 on Black Friday only.
  • Spear Witch – 20%-60% off nearly every item in the store. Discount good between November 21st to 28th.
  • Wayne’s Books – 15% off your entire order; use code ROLLINGBOXCARS at checkout. Discount good between November 25th to 28th.

Wargame Retailers/Publishers

  • Hollandspiele – All games are $5 off. Spend over $100 and take an additional 10% off your purchase. Valid from November 21st to –  December 4th
  • Osprey Games – 30% off print books, 40% off digital books
  • RMB Studios – Everything is 25% off with code “VELITES”.  Boxed games 15% off, no code required. Valid from November 21st to 28th.

Other

  • Foundry VTT – 20% off Foundry VTT, The Demon Queen Awakens, and merch until Nov. 30th,
  • Lulu Publishing – 15% off; use code JOYFUL15. Valid through November 24th.

Ongoing Bundles

 

One Comment Add yours

  1. Wayne's Books says:
    November 21, 2022 at 4:05 PM

    This post is worth it just for the Lulu discount! ;^) Everybody’s always looking for that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

