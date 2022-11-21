Black Friday & Cyber Monday Gaming Sales and Deals [Some Start Earlier]

Dear Readers,
It’s that time of year again! Excellent sales and deals are abundant—allowing you to fill stockings and the void under the tree for yourself or your favorite gamer. See below some of the incredible publishers offering great deals this year. Don’t forget to check back often, as we’ll be updating this list when we learn of new sales and discounts.
RPG Publishers:
- Arc Dream Publishing – 50% off the Delta Green Slipcase Set, Black Friday only!
- Atlas Games – 10% off sale on all RPGs and board games. Valid November 25th to 28th.
- Brittannia Game Designs, Ltd – 25% off all their PDFs until November 30th on DGTRPG
- Brittannia Game Designs, Ltd – 25% sale on select physical products
- City of Mist – Black Friday bundles and deals all month long.
- Frog God Games – 50% off nearly all digital and physical products
- Goodman Games – 20%-40%, store-wide on nearly everything
- Hit Point Press – A wide array of products on sale.
- Inkwell Ideas – Free Shipping & 25% off card decks & dice sets with code “BlackFriday”
- Magpie Games – 20% off Root: the RPG, up to 70% off other games/products, free Root: the RPG quickstart with every purchase!
- Modiphius (US), Modiphius (UK) – 40% off selects titles. Starting November 25th
- Osprey Games – 30% off print books, 40% off digital books
- Silver Branch Games – Part of the DTRPG Black Friday sale
- Spider Mind Games – Free set of Wrym Dice with every order over $50
- Troll Lord Games – Up to 75% off on select game books
RPG Retailers:
- Exalted Funeral – 30% off Store-wide, daily deals, and limited offerings – begins at midnight, Eastern Standard Time, Thursday, November 24th.
- Miniature Market – Up to 70% off on select games & free shipping at $50 on Black Friday only.
- Spear Witch – 20%-60% off nearly every item in the store. Discount good between November 21st to 28th.
- Wayne’s Books – 15% off your entire order; use code ROLLINGBOXCARS at checkout. Discount good between November 25th to 28th.
Wargame Retailers/Publishers
- Hollandspiele – All games are $5 off. Spend over $100 and take an additional 10% off your purchase. Valid from November 21st to – December 4th
- Osprey Games – 30% off print books, 40% off digital books
- RMB Studios – Everything is 25% off with code “VELITES”. Boxed games 15% off, no code required. Valid from November 21st to 28th.
Other
- Foundry VTT – 20% off Foundry VTT, The Demon Queen Awakens, and merch until Nov. 30th,
- Lulu Publishing – 15% off; use code JOYFUL15. Valid through November 24th.
Ongoing Bundles
- Humble Bundle: Neil Gaiman Collection
- Humble Bundle: Pathfinder & Starfinder Bundle
- Humble Bundle: Virtual Maps (ends on 24 November)
- Humble Bundle: Black Friday Sale (Video Game deals)
