Rolling Boxcar’s Best of 2022

As we are wont to do here at Rolling Boxcars, as we ride out the end of each year, we like to look back and take readers on a journey through our most popular posts. More importantly, the journey is more about highlighting the hard work of our writing team.

Unlike the last two years, the pandemic has not plagued this past year. That is not to say it is gone, just that life has returned to normal for most, and gaming in person has also returned. With a return to normalcy, we have seen a slight dip in our readership over the past year, which we wholly expected. Even with this slight downturn, we are still outpacing our pre-pandemic readership levels, which is something to celebrate! So, a huge thank you to all of our readers!

In 2022, we continued our relationships with existing publishers and added a few more, like Arc Dream Publishing and R. Talsorian Games. We continue to diligently maintain our roster of virtual gaming events (Online Gaming Conventions), helping to bring gaming to everyone.

Here’s a look back at the highlights of 2022…

The ten most popular reviews published in ’22

A Portrait of Death – MÖRK BORG GM Screen

Scratch My Back, I’ll Scratch Yours – A Review of Delta Green: Iconoclasts

Viral – A Miskatonic Repository Review [Call of Cthulhu]

Punching Nazis – A Review of Achtung! Cthulhu 2d20 Quickstart

A Million Beastmen Can’t be Wrong! – Barbarians of the Ruined Earth

Interface Red: Volume One [Cyberpunk Red]

The Dragon of Wantley — A Miskatonic Repository Review [Call of Cthulhu]

‘Good Luck. You’re On Your Own Now.’ – Twilight 2000 Core Set [Fourth Edition]

Simply Free – INDEX CARD RPG: Free Quickstart

Carnival of Madness — A Miskatonic Repository Review [Call of Cthulhu]

The five most popular articles published in ’22

Live and Direct — Max Headroom [TV Show]

Beware, Be Vocal – Demand Better Quality

Run, Logan, Run! – Logan’s Run [TV Show]

Revisiting a Classic: The Lord of the Rings

Why is she dressed like that? – The Beastmaster (1982) [movie]

The single most read review of 2022

A Deep Dive Review of the Humblewood Campaign Setting Box Set (originally published in Nov 2020)

Runner-up

Who’s Alice and Why is She Missing? – A Review of Alice is Missing

The single most viewed page of 2022

Online Gaming Conventions

Runner-up

Podcasts We Love

See you in ’23

~ The RB Team

