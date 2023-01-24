Modoc’s Reading Initiative for 2023

Each year as the calendar changes from 31st December to 1st January and as the fireworks light up the night sky the world over, people tend to make resolutions to themselves and others. Unfortunately, many of these resolutions are nothing more than lip service to make oneself feel better that quickly fall by the wayside. Like most, I am guilty of falling into this rut, as I am sure others are as well. You can take comfort in the idea that we are just more pragmatic and live in the moment. Is that such a bad thing?

Having called a spade a spade, I have not set any lofty New Year resolutions this year. I actually decided on and began my 2023 initiative back in December. This year I am working toward something I feel is reasonably attainable and serves both the blog and our readers. I have purposely decided to read, review, and run some of the games that have been collecting dust on my shelves, in some cases, for years. I began by making a modest list of thirty games. Some are massive, like the 900-page Weird Frontiers, while others are much shorter, like Primetime Adventure 3rd edition. I plan to choose books at random each time I meet a milestone. Some have already been reviewed on the blog, and in these cases, the aim is to get them to the table. My list of games includes the following titles.

Nowhereville Twilight 2000 Dialect Magical Kitties Save the Day Weird Frontiers Spire: The City Must Fall Liminal City of Mist Kult: Divinity Lost RuneQuest (Starter) DCC: Lankhmar Primetime Adventure 3rd edition Warhammer Fantasy (Starter) Swords of the Serpentine The Yellow King Casting the Runes Jiangshi Baker Street One Ring (Starter) Root: The RPG Torchbearer 2e Unknown Armies Princess Bride Never Going Home Buffy Revised Lex Arcana Bones Deep Frontier Scum Fear Itself 2e Pirate Borg

This initiative is low-stress and attainable simply because I am not setting specific arbitrary goals. I have no particular deadlines or exact number of games I want to run this year.

Did you set any lofty or more down-to-earth gaming-related New Year’s resolutions or goals this year? If you did, leave a comment and let me know. I am genuinely curious about what others are doing to be more active in our shared hobby. If you have not set any gaming goals for the coming year, consider doing something similar to what I am doing; celebrate your little wins and enjoy the coming year.

~ Modoc

Check out Modoc’s LinkTree

Join our Discord

We’re on Facebook!

We hope you enjoyed this article. Our mission is simple: to provide our readers with well-written articles and reviews that inform, promote, and improve the gaming community as a whole. We’re able to do this through the support of our patrons. If you’d like to become a patron and support our work, click the Patreon banner above to learn more.