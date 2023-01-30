The Robots are Coming, The Robots are Coming!

My TikTok feed has been filled with people experimenting with AI art, especially an anime/manga filter. There are also several apps that will generate AI art for you—sometimes using a picture as a seed, other times solely based on a description you type in. Additionally, there has been a ton of buzz about ChatGPT AI. It is an artificial intelligence chatbot that has shown some rather impressive results. Of interest to me as a software developer, I’ve seen it produce entire computer programs based on a description. I’ve seen others use it to create RPG characters, plot outlines, and more.

While the impact of these technologies in the software engineering space is especially interesting to me, I’m pretty certain for the readers of this blog, the capacity of these tools in the RPG space is of high interest.

Chaosium has recently updated its Artist Guidelines requiring that any artwork they use be produced by humans. In these guidelines, they discuss concerns about the possibility of an AI creating derivative works that violate copyrights. You read more regarding Chaosium’s statement here.

Where do I think this will go? My hunch is there will be a lot of initial hype followed by a die-down while people figure out how to use these new technologies practically. In my own industry, I’ve seen how technology has changed software engineering over the decades. Well before my career began, the height of technology was assembly code, which provided a human-readable version of every instruction a computer would follow. Over time languages like FORTRAN or C were developed, which provided a far more advanced language that a compiler would break down into instructions a computer could understand. More recently, advanced libraries have provided tools for advanced machine learning technologies. I imagine AI tools will provide another layer of simplification, allowing for more powerful tools.

I tend to agree with Chaosium’s current stance. One of the challenges with machine learning is it is not always easy to determine how something was specifically produced. And if the data used to train something has a bias, then the completed process will inherit that bias. Copyright violations do seem possible if copyrighted material is used to train an AI. There are a lot of laws that will be settled in this area over the next several years.

What will I be using it for? I could see using a tool like ChatGPT to get some scenario inspirations. And as someone with nearly no visual artistic ability, I could see myself using images produced by an AI as counters or handouts.