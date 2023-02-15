Rivers of London; Giving it a London Once-Over

Being a seasoned Londoner, Martin gave the body the “London once-over” – a quick glance to determine whether this was a drunk, a crazy or a human being in distress. The fact that it was entirely possible for someone to be all three simultaneously is why good-Samaritanism in London is considered an extreme sport – like BASE jumping or crocodile wrestling.

I have a basic familiarity with the Rivers of London series—you can find my review of the first novel HERE. Alas, I’m not an expert—many of the books are in my to-read pile. However, when the opportunity presented itself to review Chaosium’s RPG based on just that property, I was quite eager.

One of the fascinating aspects of this game is the author, Ben Aaronovitch, is quite familiar with roleplaying games. Interestingly, he describes himself as a terrible gamemaster and also not a “particularly brilliant” player. But he speaks quite fondly of worldbuilding and how when he began Rivers of London, he had the possibility of it being an RPG in the back of his mind.

So if you’ve never read any of the novels, what’s the ten-thousand-foot view? (My own introduction to HP Lovecraft was through the Call of Cthulhu RPG, after all). I’d describe it as police magicians in London. Magic is real, though most people are happily unaware of it. Players are members of the Folly, the magic division of the London Police Service. A division that most of the police are not even aware of. At the start of the novel series, there is just one member, with the novel’s protagonist, Peter Grant, joining to make it two. As magic becomes more prevalent, more members are needed—members like the player characters. I view it as “what if Harry Dresden was a Chicago police officer?”

At the time of this writing, only the PDF is available. It’s a gorgeous book, 402 pages in length. It’s full color though most of it is on easy-on-the-eyes black and white with good use of whitespace. The book strikes a good balance, with lots of whitespace to avoid being crowded while also avoiding the feeling of sparseness. The book is fully illustrated, along with many easy-to-read tables and charts.

If I were to give a one-sentence impression of the game, it would be “Call of Cthulhu lite.” And I mean that as a compliment. The rules are an adaptation of the BRP rules that Call of Cthulhu uses, but a bit lighter. The game involves facing off against the supernatural, but it is not a horror game, significantly lightening the tone. And in a glorious “introduction to collaborative storytelling,” the series’ protagonists sit down to play Call of Cthulhu. “‘So the aim of this game is to go insane?’ Nightingale asked after I explained the sanity rules.”

Solo Adventure

The rules are introduced via a solo “choose your own adventure,” which has you both dynamically building a very basic character (not using all the rules but more as a means to introduce concepts). And while you are building the character, you are also going through a modified adaptation of the Rivers of London short story “The Domestic.” It’s an interesting approach “oh, at this point, we need to decide whether you know this magic spell or this one.”

Character Creation

If you’re familiar with other Chaosium games, the rules for Rivers of London will be very familiar to you. They are most similar to Call of Cthulhu (to the point it wouldn’t be all that hard to adapt scenarios from one game to the other—differences in tone would present a more significant challenge than one of mechanics).

The character generation chapter very early on discusses “Considerate Gaming”—while the Rivers of London series has funny moments, they also deal with darkness and may include themes some players might not want to deal with. The game advises discussing these matters before starting play and maintaining an environment where everyone, including the GM, is comfortable.

Like Call of Cthulhu, characteristics are in the 1 to 100 range, though there are only five in Rivers of London—Strength, Constitution, Dexterity, Intelligence, and Power. Players allocate a pool of 280 points to determine their characteristics. Like other BRP games, high characteristics can bring bonuses—like a damage bonus for high strength. Unlike those other games, those bonuses must be purchased as an Advantage (detailed below), but certain minimum characteristics are required to purchase a given advantage. Every character starts with two advantages, though the Magical advantage, required to cast spells, counts as two.

There are three types of skills in Rivers of London: