The Baltic Way – Free League Workshop Review [Twilight 2000 4e]

Free League’s Twilight 2000, a third world war that never was with Poland and Sweden as its backdrops, is currently limited in its geographical scope. Previous editions have expanded beyond the core backdrop, but this current iteration has not yet done so, and it will be some time before it officially does. Resourceful and creative fans are expanding the geographical boundaries of this modern Twilight 2000 game through the publisher’s community content program—Free League Workshop.

As its name implies, The Baltic Way expands the boundaries into the Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania. and Estonia. This short, 16-page document presents its information in much the same manner as in the Twilight 2000 Core Set. It opens with its version of a Baltic states-centric timeline beginning in 1989 and ending in 2000. The timeline gives readers a solid understanding of the events that unfolded during this period leading up to Operation Reset, at least the 9th Infantry Division’s involvement in their area of operation.

As with the game’s Core Set, each notable faction operating in the Baltic States is given similar and familiar treatment. Each has a general overview, force composition, goals, and, where appropriate, an Order of Battle table. The factions run the gamut from traditional military organizations like the U.S.’s 9th Infantry Division and Soviet Red Banner Guards to more diverse organizations like the Baltic Defence Alliance (marauders) and even the Republic of Latvia (civilian government), to name just a few.

Presentation

The Baltic Way has the look and feel of the game’s Core Set, and aesthetically the layout is nice. Aside from the cover image, it lacks any other art that could have been used to embellish the look or make a statement. The lack of interior art does not detract from its intended purpose or utility. What does detract, however, if only slightly, is its need for some editing or proofreading for readability. There are several instances where the wrong words are used or sentences are choppy, which makes reading difficult in places.

Final Thought

In the end, The Baltic Way does expand the play area for Twilight 2000 and is a decent product that is well-researched and decently written. I may be incorrect, and if I am, I do apologize, but perhaps, English may not be the author’s native language, and that may be the root of the grammatical errors I encountered. Either way, some simple editing would make the reading experience better. I don’t regret picking this up, and with a pay-what-you-want price tag, what do you have to lose?

~ Modoc

