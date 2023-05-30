A Chill in Abashiri – A Miskatonic Repository Review [Call of Cthulhu]

A Chill in Abashiri

A 1920s Taisho-Era Japan Scenario

Author: Michael Reid

Artists: Linus Larsson, David North, Zed Nope

Publisher: Miskatonic Repository

Page Count: 39

Available Formats: PDF

PDF (DTRPG) – $4.95

If you have a campaign set in 1920s Japan, this is a scenario for you. I suspect that leaves many Call of Cthulhu gamers who do not fall into this category. Then again, you probably could have said that about campaigns set in Berlin until a few years ago, so one never knows. However, if you are not running that sort of campaign, A Chill in Abashiri makes for an excellent standalone scenario. It would be great for a one-shot, a convention game, etc. And while adapting it to other settings might prove tricky, it wouldn’t be outside the realm of reason.

Note: Michael Reid provided Rolling Boxcars with a review copy for this article. Please visit our Product Review Request page if you have an item you’d like Rolling Boxcars to review.

Let’s take a look at the contents and presentation of this product. It is a 39-page PDF with several supplementary digital files for handouts, sample characters, etc. It is much more professionally illustrated and laid out than most Miskatonic Repository products, with a combination of original art and photographs, with maps and line drawings of various characters.

At the core of this adventure is an investigation at Abishiri Prison in northern Japan. They have been brought in by the warden to investigate the death of a prison guard. The Abishiri Prison in this adventure is based on the historic prison of the same name. It is very isolated, and a blizzard strikes the area as soon as the investigators arrive.

This being a Call of Cthulhu scenario, clearly, there is some supernatural stuff going on. Without giving away the overall plot, there is a conspiracy involving guards and prisoners. The investigators initially have a very free hand in their investigation. Still, they face the risk of being imprisoned themselves and present during a riot—a riot that masks more sinister goings on. This scenario is more heavily focused on the humans behind the supernatural activity than on otherworldly creatures—though it is not a mundane scenario, with the cultists having access to secrets humanity was not meant to know.

The NPCs in this scenario are interesting, with understandable, though not necessarily sane, motivations. Much of the undercurrent of the scenario has to do with the pressures of a modernizing Japan. In the aftermaths of the Russo-Japanese War, the Great War, and the Russian Civil War, Japan has been making moves to become a world power, with many changes to its society—changes not everyone is pleased with. In addition to useful NPCs, the location itself is rather moody. An isolated prison, extreme/supernatural weather conditions, and many characters with differing motivations create a high-tension scenario.

Is this adaptable to a non-1920s Japanese campaign? I’d say yes, albeit with a fair amount of work. I could see, for example, similar activities taking place in a Soviet Gulag. Setting this adventure in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, etc., might be more challenging. I believe you’d be using the scenario more as an inspiration/starting point, as you’d likely find yourself changing a lot.

Final Thoughts

I liked the tone of this scenario. Isolation is a classic horror tool, and this scenario makes excellent use of this tool. It brings to mind films such as The Thing or Shutter Island and would probably make for an interesting novel or film plot.

Having said all of this, I think A Chill in Abashiri is worth looking at if you think it will slot into your existing game (whether as-is or adapted) or might be something you want to use as a one-shot that is not standard fare.

~ Daniel Stack

